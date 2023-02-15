We have discussed common challenges and prospects: Derek Chollet

Derek Chollet, who is a special advisor to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit on Tuesday evening.
He held a meeting with foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen on Wednesday morning. He then paid a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina and foreign minister AK Abdul Momen separately.
Briefing the newspersons at the foreign ministry, Derek Chollet said, “Our partnership on politics, security and economy is increasing and we are optimistic of our bilateral relations for the next 50 years.”
Citing the US is giving importance on solving Rohingya crisis, Derek Chollet said, “The main source of Rohingya crisis lies in Myanmar and we will continue to work with Bangladesh to solve this problem.”
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said, “We want to take our bilateral relation to a new height. Bangladesh is building 100 new specialised economic zones and we would be happy if the US invest here.”
Abdul Momen said he discussed the Rohingya crisis with Derek Chollet. The US has been assisting Bangladesh on Rohingya crisis since the beginning and the US is the only country that continues to provide its assistance. The US is the biggest donor to this crisis and they stand by Bangladesh, the minster added.