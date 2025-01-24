Khaleda Zia likely to go home from hospital today
BNP chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia is likely to go home from The Clinic Hospital in London on Friday local time.
The BNP chairperson’s personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain disclosed this at a briefing in front of the hospital at around 10:30 pm on Thursday local time.
He said the physicians in the medical board are yet to decide regarding Khaleda Zia’s liver transplant. The decision will be taken considering her age and physical condition.
Johns Hopkins Medical College physicians have agreed to continue the current process of treatment through medication.
Zahid Hossain further said specialist physicians from the Kings College of London have visited Khaleda Zia to check her physical condition and advised two tests. They would get the test results by Friday evening. The BNP chairperson could be released from the hospital after that.
Zahid Hossain said, “Khaleda Zia will be undergoing treatment at her son Tarique Rahman’s home under the supervision of Professor Patrick Kennedy and Jennifer Cross as per the decision of the medical board.”
Meanwhile, UK BNP joint general secretary Parvez Mallik was seen loading some luggage into a car from The Clinic around 10:00 pm yesterday.
Khaleda Zia reached London for advanced treatment on 8 January. She was taken directly to The Clinic from the Heathrow Airport around 11:00 am local time. She has been undergoing research under professor John Patrick Kennedy there.