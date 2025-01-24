Khaleda Zia likely to go home from hospital today

BNP chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia is likely to go home from The Clinic Hospital in London on Friday local time.

The BNP chairperson’s personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain disclosed this at a briefing in front of the hospital at around 10:30 pm on Thursday local time.

He said the physicians in the medical board are yet to decide regarding Khaleda Zia’s liver transplant. The decision will be taken considering her age and physical condition.

Johns Hopkins Medical College physicians have agreed to continue the current process of treatment through medication.