PM seeks justice from countrymen for mayhem
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday sought justice from countrymen for massive destruction of the government establishments during recent nationwide mayhem as she paid visit to vandalised Mirpur-10 Metro rail Station.
"The people of the country have to expose them (culprits involved in nationwide mayhem) to justice. I am seeking justice from the masses. I have no word to describe the destructions," she said.
The prime minister made the appeal to the countrymen with emotion chocked voice after seeing severe devastation carried out on Mirpur 10 Metrorail Station here, this morning.
She also called upon the countrymen to resist the anarchists who went on rampage for multiple days since 17 July and heavily damaged the government establishments built in the last 15 years to ease the public life and transform Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country, cashing in on the quota reform movement.
The prime minister said her government has built the metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel with the most modern equipment as around 2.5 lakh people go to their work places and return homes easily through metro rail at the shortest possible time without being struck in jams for hours.
"Everything of our metro rail that includes the metro rail station and services are of international standard. I have visited many countries across the globe. But, our metro rail is the most modern," she said.
"But, what a grave destruction I saw today (after inspecting different parts of the Metrorail Station at Mirpur 10). How could the people of the country do that? But, they did it," she said.
She also said every official involved in the metro rail construction, has now tears in their eyes after seeing the insane havoc.
"Who are the beneficiaries of the metro rail?” the premier questioned.
“Do my government officials, ministers and I only ride the metro rail or the people? Who are getting its benefits? You, the countrymen and commoners are getting its benefits. So, my question is that why such anger on the metro rail," she said.
She continued that she didn't know when the metro rail station would come into operation.
The premier reminded the countrymen that they have built the metro rail before the scheduled time after confronting many hurdles.
The Metro rail services have been suspended since 18 July amid widespread destruction by the BNP-Jamaat alliance.
The metro rail will start its operation following submission of the assessment report on the damages by the inquiry committee within 10 working days after its formation on 22 July.
Sheikh Hasina said her government has established well-connected communication system across the country by building communication infrastructures like the metrorail.
Referring to the damaged metrorail stations, the Premier said the people of the country, particularly Dhaka's inhabitants, would have to suffer for it as they would have to be caught in jam for hours.
"So, I call upon you to resist those who have created the sufferings for you (through destruction of the metro rail). The countrymen have to prevent them," she continued.
Two metrorail stations including Mirpur-10 and Kaziapa were rampaged on Friday last during the quota reform movement.
“Who are the worst sufferers of the destruction of the metro rail? I do not know how long it would take to restore this metro rail and the vandalised stations,” she said in an emotion-charged voice.
Sheikh Hasina said they have built all establishments in the last 15 years to give the countrymen an improved life with better connectivity.
"What mentality works behind such rampage of the establishments," she questioned.
The Prime Minister said she considers the people of Bangladesh as her near and dear ones and works tirelessly for the development of the country from that philosophy.
She said that in the last 15 years, she has done everything for the welfare and happiness of the people.
“I have ensured food security, power, medicare, education and communication. Who are the beneficiaries of these developments?" she questioned.
Bangladesh has got the status of a developing nation for the efforts of her government from 2009 to 2024 for which Bangladeshis are now moving around keeping their heads high.
The Prime Minister said, “Don't think that all the developments have taken place in a day.”
Those who have got the benefit of the metrorail and other government establishments would have to resist the anarchists, she reiterated.
“I am working tirelessly to upgrade the living standard of the people and I have done this and no one can deny that,” she said.
When the country is marching ahead to reach the top stage, the conspirators are trying to pull the country down, she added.
“Why? That is my question and I don't know who will give the answer,” she said.
About the quota reform movement, the Prime Minister said she felt pain over the issue as she earlier cancelled the quota in the government jobs as the students agitated against it in 2018.
The freedom fighters' family appealed against it and it was cancelled by the High court.
"We filed appeal against that. They (Supreme Court) issued a status-quo over the High Court order and gave a time to give a decision after hearing everyone (involved in the process)," she said.
She said she also repeatedly requested the agitating students to have patience and keep faith in the apex court and their expectation will be fulfilled.
"I called upon them to refrain from it (the quota reform movement). But, they did not do that," she said.
The BNP-Jamaat clique have taken the chance of the movement and carried out massive destruction across the country.