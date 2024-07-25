PM seeks justice from countrymen for mayhem

The prime minister said her government has built the metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel with the most modern equipment as around 2.5 lakh people go to their work places and return homes easily through metro rail at the shortest possible time without being struck in jams for hours.

"Everything of our metro rail that includes the metro rail station and services are of international standard. I have visited many countries across the globe. But, our metro rail is the most modern," she said.

"But, what a grave destruction I saw today (after inspecting different parts of the Metrorail Station at Mirpur 10). How could the people of the country do that? But, they did it," she said.

She also said every official involved in the metro rail construction, has now tears in their eyes after seeing the insane havoc.

"Who are the beneficiaries of the metro rail?” the premier questioned.

“Do my government officials, ministers and I only ride the metro rail or the people? Who are getting its benefits? You, the countrymen and commoners are getting its benefits. So, my question is that why such anger on the metro rail," she said.