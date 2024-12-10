Committee submits report to benefit admin officials deprived during AL's rule
The committee tasked with reviewing the applications of retired admin officials, who were deprived of promotions during their service of Awami League, has submitted its report to chief adviser Muhammad Yunus today, Tuesday.
Committee chief Zakir Ahmed Khan presented the report with necessary recommendations at the chief adviser's residence, the state guesthouse Jamuna, in the presence of other members, according to the chief adviser's press wing.
On 16 September, the public administration formed a five-member committee led by former finance secretary and former alternate executive director of the World Bank for Bangladesh, Zakir Ahmed Khan.
The committee was established to review the applications of officers who were deprived of various benefits from 2009, under the Awami League's rule, until 4 August of this year, and had retired during this period. The goal was to make recommendations address grievances of deprived officials.
The chief adviser thanked the committee members for submitting the report ahead of the 90-day deadline.
The chief adviser’s principal secretary, M Siraj Uddin Mia was present when the report was presented.