Committee submits report to benefit admin officials deprived during AL's rule

The committee tasked with reviewing the applications of retired admin officials, who were deprived of promotions during their service of Awami League, has submitted its report to chief adviser Muhammad Yunus today, Tuesday.

Committee chief Zakir Ahmed Khan presented the report with necessary recommendations at the chief adviser's residence, the state guesthouse Jamuna, in the presence of other members, according to the chief adviser's press wing.

On 16 September, the public administration formed a five-member committee led by former finance secretary and former alternate executive director of the World Bank for Bangladesh, Zakir Ahmed Khan.