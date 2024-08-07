Dr Yunus' message to the nation
Dr Mohammad Yunus, who has been nominated as the chief adviser of the interim government, has given a message to the people of the country.
He is staying in Paris, the capital of France for treatment and scheduled to return home on Thursday afternoon.
Interim government will be formed after his arrival.
Meanwhile, Dr Yunus has addressed the nation, says a press release of Yunus Center on Wednesday.
Yunus said, "I congratulate brave students, who led in realizing our second victory day. I congratulate the people of Bangladesh, who extended full support in the movement of the students."
Calling to ensure the best use of this fresh victory, the Nobel Laureate said, "Let us not allow any mistake to ruin this victory. I urge all to maintain peace, shun any kind of violence and not to destroy any kinds of properties."
Requesting all students and people irrespective of political parties to maintain peace, Yunus said, "Our prime task now is to protect our beautiful and huge prospective country for ourselves and the next generation and to take forward."
Calling to refrain from all types of violence, Yunus said, "Violence is the enemy of all of us. Kindly, don't make enemies. Be peaceful and come forward to construct the country. Kindly, Maintain peace and help others nearby in maintaining peace."