Dr Yunus' message to the nation

Dr Mohammad Yunus, who has been nominated as the chief adviser of the interim government, has given a message to the people of the country.

He is staying in Paris, the capital of France for treatment and scheduled to return home on Thursday afternoon.

Interim government will be formed after his arrival.

Meanwhile, Dr Yunus has addressed the nation, says a press release of Yunus Center on Wednesday.

Yunus said, "I congratulate brave students, who led in realizing our second victory day. I congratulate the people of Bangladesh, who extended full support in the movement of the students."