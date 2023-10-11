Certain country claims to be Bangladesh’s friend, imposes visa restrictions: Chinese envoy

The Chinese ambassador said a certain foreign country claims itself to be Bangladesh’s friend and keeps talking about human rights, democracy and free and fair elections in Bangladesh.

In the meantime, that certain country is also imposing unilateral visa restrictions and even probable economic sanctions on Bangladeshi people, he added.

Noting that a friend in need is a friend indeed, Yao Wen said, “China never intervenes in the internal affairs of other countries. Instead, we want to help Bangladesh make greater economic success and improve the livelihood of local people.”