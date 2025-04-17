Had relationship with Saudi ambassador only, says Meghna
Model Meghna Alam has claimed that she was in a relationship with Saudi ambassador Issa bin Youssef Al-Duhailan and that she had no relationship with businessman Dewan Samir.
She made the statement during a hearing at the chief metropolitan magistrate’s (CMM) court in Dhaka, where she was produced in connection with an extortion and fraud case filed by police.
Mohammad Abdul Alim, an inspector (investigation) of Dhanmondi model police station, filed a case against Meghna, Dewan Samir, and some other unidentified persons on 15 April. However, no diplomat was mentioned in the case.
The case noted that the accused demanded $5 million from a foreign diplomat through fraudulent means.
According to the case, a secret meeting took place at a restaurant in the capital’s Dhanmondi area on 29 March, where Meghna, Samir, and others allegedly conspired to extort the Saudi diplomat. Such actions could potentially harm international relations.
Meghna denied any acquaintance with Samir in court on Thursday, chief public prosecutor Omar Faruk Faruki quoted her saying she only had personal ties with Saudi Ambassador Isa Yusuf Isa Alduhailan.
Meghna also claimed she had married the Saudi ambassador, according to individuals present at the court. On the other hand, Dewan Samir said he has no relations with Meghna Alam, and has no idea about the alleged incident.
Later, the court approved a petition to officially show Meghna Alam as arrested in the extortion case, and also granted a five-day remand for Dewan Samir for interrogation.
Earlier, Samir was arrested on 11 April in a separate extortion case filed with Bhatara police station. He was remanded for five days on 12 April in the case.