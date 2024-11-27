Former SP Babul granted bail in Mahmuda murder case
The High Court has granted interim bail to former superintendent of police (SP) Babul Akter in connection with the murder of his wife, Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.
The bench of Justice Atowar Rahman and Justice Ali Reza issued the order with a rule on Wednesday, after hearing Babul’s bail appeal. In the rule, the court asked the respondent why he should not be granted regular bail in the case.
Earlier this year, Babul had sought bail from the High Court after being denied by the lower court. Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir represented the former police officer during the hearing on Wednesday, while deputy attorney general Manjurul Alam stood for the state.
After the hearing, Shishir Monir told the media that Babul had not made a confessional statement in the case and had been in custody for three years and seven months. The interim bail was granted in consideration of these factors.
There will be no bar in his release once the bail order reaches the lower court, he added.
On 5 June 2016, Mahmuda Khanam was hacked and shot dead in the GEC area of Chattogram while she was on her way to drop her son off at a school bus stop.
The next day, Babul filed a murder case with the Panchlaish police station. The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) investigated the case and submitted a final report on 12 May 2021.
On the same day, the deceased’s father, retired police officer Mosharraf Hossain, filed another murder case with the same police station, accusing Babul and eight others.
The PBI arrested Babul on 12 May 2021. Later, it submitted a chargesheet against seven individuals, including Babul, on 13 September 2022.
On 13 March 2023, the third additional metropolitan sessions judge’s court of Chattogram framed charges against the accused.