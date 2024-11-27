Former SP Babul granted bail in Mahmuda murder case

Earlier this year, Babul had sought bail from the High Court after being denied by the lower court. Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir represented the former police officer during the hearing on Wednesday, while deputy attorney general Manjurul Alam stood for the state.

After the hearing, Shishir Monir told the media that Babul had not made a confessional statement in the case and had been in custody for three years and seven months. The interim bail was granted in consideration of these factors.

There will be no bar in his release once the bail order reaches the lower court, he added.