Durga Puja to conclude on Bijoya Dashami today

The Durga Puja, the principal religious festival of the Bengali Hindu community, comes to a close today, Thursday, with the celebration of Bijoya Dashami.

The day’s rituals will be marked with grand offerings, arati, and worship. The concluding rites begin this morning with the Dashami Bihit Puja, followed by the darpon bisorjon (ritual immersion of a mirror after holding it in front the Durga idol), bringing to an end the five-day festivities that began last Sunday.

Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad adviser Kajal Debnath told Prothom Alo that the Dashami Puja at Dhakeshwari National Temple would commence at 9:57 am. After the darpon bisorjon, a voluntary blood donation campaign will begin at noon, as has become a tradition on Bijoya Dashami each year.

According to him, a grand Bijoya procession will set off from 3:00 pm, preceded by the arrival of idols from different mandaps across the capital to the Dhakeshwari temple.

Kajal Debnath further said that the immersion ritual (niranjan) will take place at the designated ghats on the Buriganga (Wise Ghat) in the evening.

This year the goddess arrived on an elephant, and her departure will be by palanquin.