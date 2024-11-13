Indiscriminate cancellation of press accreditation cards hinders press freedom: Editors' Council

According to the statement, Press Information Department (PID) has revoked the accreditation cards of 167 journalists in three separate phases.

The list includes many professional and active journalists, as well as editors, raising significant concerns among the Editors’ Council and its members.

The Editors' Council acknowledges that the Ministry of Information has the right to review any misuse of press accreditation.

However, the cancellation of press accreditation cards without specific allegations or evidence of wrongdoing poses a serious threat to press freedom and undermines the foundations of a democratic environment.