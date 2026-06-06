Bangladesh, Turkiye to form minister-level joint committee on defence, foreign affairs
Bangladesh and Turkiye have decided to form a joint committee at the minister level on defence and foreign affairs to strengthen bilateral relations.
The decision was taken during a meeting between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the city's Tejgaon area this afternoon, according to the Prime Minister's Press Wing.
The Press Wing said that the meeting also decided to hold annual meetings at the foreign minister level between the two countries to strengthen strategic relations.
The meeting expressed the hope that both countries would work together in the areas of trade, investment, production, and resolving the Rohingya crisis.
At the beginning of the meeting, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman welcomed the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
The Prime Minister thanked the government of Turkiye for its continued support to the people and government of Bangladesh and for supporting Bangladesh's candidate for the presidency of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, State Minister Shama Obaed Islam and Prime Minister's Adviser for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir were present at the meeting.
Hakan Fidan arrived in Dhaka from Seoul on Thursday night on a three-day visit to Bangladesh.
On Friday, he held a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman at Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka.
Fidan later travelled to Cox's Bazar to observe the situation of the Rohingyas.