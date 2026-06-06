Bangladesh, Turkiye to form minister-level joint committee on defence, foreign affairs

Bangladesh and Turkiye have decided to form a joint committee at the minister level on defence and foreign affairs to strengthen bilateral relations.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the city's Tejgaon area this afternoon, according to the Prime Minister's Press Wing.

The Press Wing said that the meeting also decided to hold annual meetings at the foreign minister level between the two countries to strengthen strategic relations.