24hrs security surveillance at mandaps of Durga Puja: Home adviser
Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Monday said that the law enforcement agencies will be put on high alert round the clock at nearly 33,000 mandaps across the country for peaceful celebration of the Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.
"The puja mandaps will be under 24-hour security surveillance as the Durga Puja can be celebrated peacefully like every year," he said.
He made the remarks after a meeting on security measures ahead of the Durga Puja at the home ministry in the Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital.
The home adviser has asked the organisers involved in the arrangement of the Durga Puja to deploy three individuals at each of the mandaps during the day and four at night to ensure 24 hours surveillance.
He also said that Ansar personnel will also be deployed at the puja mandaps to ensure the surveillance foolproof to avert any untoward incidents.
Alongside police and Ansar, members of RAB, armed forces and BGB will be entrusted in ensuring peaceful celebrations of the Durga Puja festival across the country, he said.
He said that the BGB will be given the responsibility of puja mandaps in the border area.
However, Ansars will be appointed across the country, he added.
The home adviser said no fair around the mandaps will be allowed in any way as alcohol and marijuana gatherings are held at the fairs.
One or two shops can be set up around the puja mandaps with the permission of the Puja celebration committees, he also said.
The Home Adviser said they have developed Apps through which prompt action can be taken if any untoward incidents happen alongside checking rumours.
Jahangir called upon all concerned to end the immersion of the goddess Durga by 7:00 pm.
Replying to a query, the Home Adviser said around 300,000 Ansar personnel will guard the puja mandaps while members of police will be permanently deployed at some puja mandaps.
Other law enforcement agencies will work as a striking force to make the security at the puja mandaps foolproof, he also said.
Asked about doing subversive acts cashing in on the Durga Puja, the home adviser said the miscreants always try to create untoward incidents.
"But, we all have to prevent such acts together," he said, adding that the miscreants will be exposed to justice as they have no political identities.
The home adviser said the Hindu community believes that the Durga Puja will be celebrated in a more peaceful manner than that of the previous year.