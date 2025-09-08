24hrs security surveillance at mandaps of Durga Puja: Home adviser

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Monday said that the law enforcement agencies will be put on high alert round the clock at nearly 33,000 mandaps across the country for peaceful celebration of the Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.

"The puja mandaps will be under 24-hour security surveillance as the Durga Puja can be celebrated peacefully like every year," he said.

He made the remarks after a meeting on security measures ahead of the Durga Puja at the home ministry in the Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital.

The home adviser has asked the organisers involved in the arrangement of the Durga Puja to deploy three individuals at each of the mandaps during the day and four at night to ensure 24 hours surveillance.

He also said that Ansar personnel will also be deployed at the puja mandaps to ensure the surveillance foolproof to avert any untoward incidents.