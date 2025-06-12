51pc of girls get married before 18: UNFPA report

Fifty-one per cent of girls in Bangladesh are married before reaching the age of 18, and 71 out of every 1,000 girls aged 15 to 19 have already become mothers. These concerning figures on child marriage and adolescent motherhood appear in the latest annual report of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), released on Tuesday.

The report, part of the World Population Prospects 2025, focuses on global reproductive health challenges and provides demographic and reproductive health statistics for UN member countries. It highlights that millions of people around the world are still unable to exercise their reproductive rights and preferences.

According to the report, the key issue is not whether a country’s population is too high or too low, but whether individuals are able to make and fulfill their own reproductive choices. The report underscores that this remains a significant problem globally, including in Bangladesh.