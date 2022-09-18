Extravagant Swimming pools neglected, forgotten and abandoned

The National Sports Council (NSC) has constructed 22 swimming pools across the country. The government has spent a total of Tk 1.3 billion for these. However, most of these swimming pools are lying abandoned due to negligence. There is no water in most of the swimming pools, even if there is water, it is not usable.

The construction of another swimming pool in Rangpur at a cost of Tk 100 million is already in its final stages. The construction of another swimming pool in Bhola at a cost of Tk 80 million has started.

Out of the 22 constructed swimming pools, 10 are still somewhat operational. These pools are being used to teach swimming on a commercial basis. However, conditions of these pools are not up to the mark either. Although four more pools are fairly usable, they are being kept unused. Eight swimming pools are completely defunct.