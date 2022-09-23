US announces nearly $138m for Rohingyas in Bangladesh, host community

The US has announced over $170 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Rohingyas in and outside of Myanmar as well as for host communities in Bangladesh, reports news agency UNB.

“With this new funding, our total assistance in response to the Rohingya refugee crisis has reached nearly $1.9 billion since August 2017, when over 740,000 Rohingya were forced to flee to safety in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.