Rumor Scanner debunks video of torching Hindu house in Bagerhat

Due to that incident, people from both sides launched attacks on each other in the afternoon and afternoon of that day. At one point in the evening, more than a hundred people attacked, vandalised, looted and set fire to the houses of Ruhul Amin and his seven brothers. The fire burned down eight houses of Ruhul Amin, along with cattle sheds, poultry houses and haystacks.”

In addition, a news report published in the online media Bangla Tribune on 9 January said, “According to party and local sources, a clash broke out between BNP leader Molla Mostafizur Rahman and Sheikh Ruhul Amin’s group over dominance. As a result, the houses of Sheikh Ruhul Amin and his eight brothers were set on fire in the evening. After the incident, police and army members rushed to the spot. Additional police and army have been deployed due to fears of another clash between the two conflicting factions of BNP. Among the seriously injured from both sides in the attack, Sheikh Sayel Uddin (60), Liton Sheikh (25), Mamun Mollah (42), Keramat Ali (38), Rozina Begum (45) are admitted to Bagerhat Hospital. Mahmud Mollah (48) has been admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition”.

Bagerhat Sadar Upazila BNP member Sheikh Ruhul Amin said, "On Wednesday afternoon, after talking to District BNP President Akram Hossain Talim about the formation of the Bishnupur Union BNP committee, on our way home, we were attacked by the leaders and activists of the opponent Mollah Mostafiz Rahman group when we reached the VIP intersection in Kuliyadair village. At that time, some of my supporters were injured."