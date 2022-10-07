Eden College: 21 women activists demand judicial inquiry

Some 21 eminent women activists have demanded a judicial committee to be formed to uncover the actual events at Eden Mahila College during the recent turmoil. They urged for the truth to be uncovered in the 'despicable circumstances' of the college.

Among the activists are Dhaka University professors Geetiara Nasreen, Kajalie Shehreen Islam and Samina Lutfa; Jahangirnagar University Pprofessors Mirza Taslima Sultana and Shilpi Barua, human rights defender Rani Yan Yan and others.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, they also alleged the government has played a silent role during the turmoil. If the allegations regarding the Eden College are substantiated, the activists demanded strict punishment for the people involved with the offence under the Prevention and Suppression of Trafficking in Human Beings Act (2012).