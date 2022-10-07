Eden College: 21 women activists demand judicial inquiry

The statement said there has been an unofficial agreement between the ruling party and its student wing for several decades. The agreement is that the leaders and activists of the student organisations will act as ideological activists and the muscle power to help the ruling party remain in power.
In return, the student leaders amass such a large amount of wealth through seat trading, tendering and extortion during their student life, which is quite impossible for a middle-class jobholder to achieve in his entire life.
The heads of the educational institutions pretend not to understand the issue as they get security for their positions of principal or vice principal in return.
The BCL leaders of Eden College have added a new dimension to terror and crime by enriching their own profile and fund through sexual exploitation on fellow students.
The activists pointed out two possible aspects of the recent turmoil and described them as equally appalling. Firstly, the girls aspiring for student politics are instilled with the idea that they need to spend nights with leaders to build a political career. Secondly, they will have to face torture if they do not comply with their superiors’ order to join the sex crime ring.
They also noted that the government is still silent on the Eden College issue and the education minister did not present any explanation despite being a woman.