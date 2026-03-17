UNCTAD Secretary-General calls on foreign minister Khalilur in New York
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan called on Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman at the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York on Monday.
During the meeting, they discussed the current global economic situation against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
They observed that the conflict presented major risks to the global economy. Disruptions in international trade and turmoil in the energy markets are already negatively affecting the developing countries, particularly the poorest among them, who are witnessing reversal of years of progress.
They urged all relevant parties to avoid further escalation and urgently seek diplomatic solutions.
Grynspan, who was previously vice-president of Costa Rica, is a candidate for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations, while Foreign Minister Rahman is a candidate for the President of the 81st session of the United Nations. The two officials discussed their respective candidatures.
Ambassador Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations was present during the meeting.