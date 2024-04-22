Qatar Emir arrives in Bangladesh

A red carpet was rolled out to accord warm reception to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on his arrival in Dhaka Monday on a two-day official visit as President Mohammed Shahabuddin received him.

The Head of the State welcomed the Qatar Emir with bouquets at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in the capital this afternoon.

Earlier, a special aircraft, carrying the Emir and his entourage members, landed at the airport at about 5:00 pm.