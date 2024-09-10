Please take me to hospital: Shovon's last words

"It was 19 July. The time might be between 5:30 pm to 6:00 pm. We were adjacent to the New market Petrol Pump. Chase and counter chase took place between protesters of Students Against Discrimination and members of law enforcement agencies."

“After hearing several sounds of gunshot, I looked behind and saw a boy sitting just like he was praying. By that time the police passed us. Me and two of my friends went near the boy. I tightly held him. He looked upon me and said, ‘Bhai (brother) please, take me to a hospital.’ Then he laid down on our hands," said Alamgir who took part in a protest on that day under the banner of Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

Alamgir continued, "We hired a rickshaw to take him to a hospital. He was still alive then. I unlocked his phone using his finger. I came to know his name from the college identity card hanging around his neck. I called a number from the dial list and informed them that Shovon was shot by police, and we were taking him to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital. I requested him to inform his family about the matter."