‘Physicians, investigators sing the same tune’

Narayanganj district’s civil surgeon Moshiur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “It (the postmortem report) says the same thing that we had earlier said after the postmortem. He has died of a wound to the head.”
When asked about investigative officer’s claim that Fardin had committed suicide, Moshiur said the marks on Fardin’s body appeared because he made impact on some strong object after jumping off a tall place– the impact to the head caused his death.
However, Fardin’s father Kazi Nur Uddin said the postmortem report is just seconding what the investigative officers had earlier said.
“Physicians, investigative organisations and the shadow investigators are saying the same thing. This is injustice towards my family and son.”
Officers of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, who are conducting the investigation, said that the physicians have submitted the postmortem report and viscera report to the court. They haven’t officially got a hold of those reports. But they have the forensic report of Fardin’s phone and said that very soon they will file the final investigation report.
Earlier at a press conference, Fardin’s classmates said they had no further doubts about Fardin’s death being a suicide after the DB and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) answered the five questions they had raised earlier.
In one of those questions, the students had asked DB and RAB to explain where the marks in Fardin’s body came from if it was suicide, which the physicians spoke of after the postmortem.
Later, the investigators spoke with that physician that had made the comment and said that those marks could’ve occurred while Fardin jumped off the bridge or when his body hit the water or maybe when he hit the span of the bridge after jumping off.
Fardin left his home in Konapara, Demra on 4 November, saying that he is going to the BUET campus. He went missing the same day. His father filed a general diary (GD) at Rampura police station on 5 November.
Three days after he went missing, on 7 November, the naval police recovered his body from the Shitalakshya river in Narayanganj.
Fardin’s father then filed a murder case. A friend of Fardin was arrested in connection to the case and is still in prison after a police remand.