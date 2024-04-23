Abdul Awal Mintoo taken to Bangkok
BNP's vice chairman and reputed businessman Abdul Awal Mintoo has been taken to the Thai capital Bangkok for further medical treatment.
He left Dhaka by a Thai Airways flight taking off from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1:45pm Tuesday afternoon. He will be admitted to Bumrungrad Hospital in Bangkok.
Family sources say Abdul Awal Mintoo has been accompanied by wife Nasrin Awal and younger son Tajwar M Awal.
According to family sources, he had gone to bed after returning home from a wedding on Friday night, when he developed acute chest pains.
At one point he almost fell unconscious. He was speedily rushed to United Hospital in the capital. From there he has been taken to Bangkok today, Tuesday.
Abdul Awal Mintoo's eldest son, BNP leader Tabith Awal, told Prothom Alo, "According to the United Hospital lab reports, he has suffered from heart problems. There is risk that he may be affected against within a short time. That is why he has been taken to Bumrungrad. Tests will be run to see how much damage his heart has undergone."
Abdul Awal Mintoo's family has appealed to the people to pray for his speedy recovery.