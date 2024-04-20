Abdul Awal Mintoo admitted to hospital

BNP Vice Chairman and leading businessman of the country Abdul Awal Mintoo suddenly fell is and has been admitted to United Hospital in the capital. According to family sources, he had gone to bed after returning home from a wedding on Friday night, when he developed acute chest pains. At one point he almost fell unconscious. He was speedily rushed to hospital.

Abdul Awal Mintoo's eldest son, BNP leader Tabith Awal, told Prothom Alo, "Physicians apprehend he may have suffered from heart ailments. Three blood tests have been run and two have turned up negative. Once we get the third report, we can confirm what has happened. His physical condition is stable now."