Jamaat, Shibir to be banned, 14-party meeting decides
A decision has been taken at the meeting of ruling Awami League-led 14-Party Alliance to ban Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its student organisation Islami Chhatra Shibir. The government will finalise the matter in a day or two.
Presided over by Awami League president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the 14-Party Alliance’s meeting was held at her official residence, Ganabhaban, in Dhaka.
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader and 14-Party Alliance coordinator Amir Hossain Amu briefed the journalists after the meeting at Ganabhaban.
Obaidul Quader said, “A decision has been taken at the meeting unanimously to ban the politics of evil forces of Jamaat and Shibir.”
However, election commission has already scrapped the registration of Jamaat following a verdict of the Integration Crimes Tribunal.
According to several sources attending the meeting, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said at the beginning of the meeting that Jamaat and Shibir were behind the recent sabotages, arsons, attacks on police across the country. She had intelligence report on it.
She further said trained Jamaat and Shibir men had gathered in Dhaka from various places of the country for a month and they carried out these wrongdoings. Decision must be taken regarding Jamaat-Shibir to uphold the spirit of the liberation war.
After that, alliance leaders addressed the meeting.
Workers' Party President Rashed Khan Menon said there is necessity to analyse the existing police situation. The issue to ban Jamaat-Shibir came up during the trial of war criminals, but that did not happen. Now the matter can be taken into consideration.
Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASAD) president Hasanul Haq Inu directly proposed to ban Jamaat and Shibir. He said it is high to ban Jamaat-Shibir. He also proposed to hold rallies and processions to build public opinions.
Sammobadi Dal general secretary Dilip Barua said they must try to move forward the alternative political forces in addition to ban Jamaat and Shibir.
Jatiya Party (JP) secretary general Sheikh Shahidul Islam also opened for banning Jamaat and Shibir. He also emphasised taking students to educational institutions and opined for opening of secondary schools and holding examinations.
Tariqat Federation chairman Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari mentioned he filed the case for scrapping the registration of Jamaat and strongly demanded to ban Jamaat and Shibir.
At the end of the meeting, Sheikh Hasina told 14-Party Alliance coordinator Amir Hossain Amu to conclude the meeting, but he said the issue is very important and prime minister should conclude the meeting.
Sources said, PM Sheikh Hasina said at her closing remarks that it is clear from the recommendations of 14-Party Alliance that it is necessary to ban Jamaat and Shibir to uphold the spirit of Liberation War and maintain peace in the country. She also agrees to the recommendations of the 14-Party Alliance leaders.
Prime minister further said the government will ban Jamaat and Shibir by completing all formalities within Wednesday.