Jamaat, Shibir to be banned, 14-party meeting decides

A decision has been taken at the meeting of ruling Awami League-led 14-Party Alliance to ban Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its student organisation Islami Chhatra Shibir. The government will finalise the matter in a day or two.

Presided over by Awami League president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the 14-Party Alliance’s meeting was held at her official residence, Ganabhaban, in Dhaka.