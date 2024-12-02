27 yrs of CHT Peace Accord: Fundamental sections yet to be implemented
Issues like land commission, voter list, and elections to the district and regional councils’ have been overlooked
Like the other ministries, the Chittagong Hill Tracts affairs ministry also highlighted its activities marking three months of the interim government. The activities include approval of a Tk 4 billion-project from ECNEC (Executive Committee of the National Economic Council), organising 11 workshops, changing names of two organisations under the ministry and releasing some food grains for relief.
Whereas the ministry was formed through the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord, it did not mention any initiatives regarding the implementation of the accord in the three months of the government.
The Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord was signed between the Bangladesh Government and the Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanhati Samity (PCJSS) on 2 December 1997.
Today marks the 27th anniversary of the accord. But after so many years of signing the accord, the implementation of the accord faces stiff challenges, think various political parties of the hill tracts, civic society members and researchers.
The three district councils, formed through the accord, were reconstituted last month with the people chosen by the government, following the traditional ways.
Now the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF), a political party that opposes the accord, demanded reconstitution of the Chittagong Hill Tracts regional council. The inspection committee, formed to implement the agreement, has not yet been reconstituted.
JSS chief and regional council chairman Jyotirindra Bodhipriya Santu Larma, who signed the accord with the government, brought allegations of fraudulence against the government several times
Speaking about this, Chakma circle king Debashish Roy told Prothom Alo, “I don’t see anything to be hopeful about the implementation of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Accord. There is no hint either that the implementation would gather pace.”
Through the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord, two-decade-long armed conflict was stopped in the hilly terrain, nearly one-tenth of the area of the country. There are 72 sections of the accord.
Main clauses of the accord yet to be implemented
The accord was signed during the Awami League government in 1997. Though the then opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), opposed the agreement, they did not reject the agreement when it came to power in 2001. Rather, the BNP government handed over responsibilities of several issues to the district councils as per the accord. A deputy minister was also appointed in the Hill Tracts affairs ministry.
Every year, the government recounts the number of clauses of the agreement that have been implemented during the anniversary of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord.
It was said last year that 65 out of 72 clauses of the accord have been implemented. But the main issues, including the formation of a land commission to resolve complex land issues of the area, preparing a voter list, rehabilitation of refugees, elections to district and regional councils, and formation of a regional police force have not been implemented.
JSS chief and regional council chairman Jyotirindra Bodhipriya Santu Larma, who signed the accord with the government, brought allegations of fraudulence against the government several times, as these important issues were not addressed.
Old trends persist
Though the interim government has not made a specific plan of action for the implementation of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord, three district councils have been formed through nominating people, maintaining the previous continuity.
I have not heard anything from the government about the implementation of the accord. They are not saying whether they will implement the accord or notGautam Kumar Chakma, a member of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Regional Council
There has been criticism regarding the formation of the councils in November. There were grievances among the hill people, especially over the appointment of the chairman of the Khagrachhari district council. Not only through social media, Usheipru Marma, a central member of the Jatiya Nagarik Committee, held a press conference in Khagrachhari demanding the cancellation of this appointment on 12 November.
He told Prothom Alo, “I was told not to take any further action on this.”
Speaking about the traditional method of following the formation of the district council, the interim government’s adviser on the Chittagong Hill Tracts, Supradip Chakma told Prothom Alo, “It is not that the Chittagong Hill Tracts is outside of Bangladesh. How could there be an exception here when happening elsewhere in the country?"
“No scope to deny the accord”
Clause 3 of the accord stipulates that a monitoring committee be set up to implement the agreement. The convener of its three-member committee is equivalent to the rank of minister.
Former MP Abul Hasanat Abdullah was the convener for almost three years. After the fall of the Awami League government in the student-people uprising, this committee is no longer effective.
Adviser Supradip Chakma, however, denied the allegation that the government has no plan of action for the implementation of the accord.
He told Prothom Alo, “There is an issue just as thought, it has not been expressed. Plans for various issues, including the monitoring committee, will be presented soon.”
Gautam Kumar Chakma, a member of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Regional Council, maintains communication with the government on behalf of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Regional Council.
He told Prothom Alo, “I have not heard anything from the government about the implementation of the accord. They are not saying whether they will implement the accord or not.”
The Chittagong Hill Tracts Accord is important not only for establishing peace, but also for the socio-economic development of the region. But violence in the hills has not yet subsided as many of the conditions required for autonomy have not been met.
Professor Salahuddin M Aminuzzaman, an expert on the Chittagong Hill Tracts, thinks that the implementation of the fundamental aspects of the accord, including resolving the land issue, is necessary to improve the situation.
He said, “There is no opportunity to deny the agreement. Those involved in its implementation must be taken into confidence. The government must take the initiative. This is very important to bring peace to the hills.”
