27 yrs of CHT Peace Accord: Fundamental sections yet to be implemented

Like the other ministries, the Chittagong Hill Tracts affairs ministry also highlighted its activities marking three months of the interim government. The activities include approval of a Tk 4 billion-project from ECNEC (Executive Committee of the National Economic Council), organising 11 workshops, changing names of two organisations under the ministry and releasing some food grains for relief.

Whereas the ministry was formed through the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord, it did not mention any initiatives regarding the implementation of the accord in the three months of the government.

The Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord was signed between the Bangladesh Government and the Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanhati Samity (PCJSS) on 2 December 1997.

Today marks the 27th anniversary of the accord. But after so many years of signing the accord, the implementation of the accord faces stiff challenges, think various political parties of the hill tracts, civic society members and researchers.