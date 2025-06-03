HC questions legality of Aminul's appointment as BCB president
The High Court (HC) issued a rule asking as to why the decision to cancel the nomination of Faruque Ahmed as a director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and to appoint Aminul Islam as a BCB director should not be declared as beyond their legal authority.
At the same time, the court has ordered the BCB board of directors to maintain the status quo in conducting its activities. That means the current board led by president Aminul Islam can continue its operations, according to BCB’s legal counsel.
A High Court bench of Justice Razik-Al-Jalil and Justice Shathika Hossain passed the order today, Tuesday, after an initial hearing on a writ petition challenging the legality of appointing former national cricket team captain Aminul Islam as a BCB director. Outgoing BCB president Faruque Ahmed filed the petition.
Earlier on 29 May, National Sports Council (NSC) cancelled Faruque’s nomination to BCB. The next day, on 30 May, the NSC nominated former national team captain Aminul Islam as a BCB director.
The High Court’s rule asked as to why these two decisions should not be declared ultra vires, or beyond lawful authority. Youth and sports secretary and other respondents, including the BCB, have been asked to respond to the rule.
After the NSC cancelled Faruque’s nomination, BCB’s board directors elected Aminul Islam as the new president of the BCB in a meeting.
Faruque Ahmed filed the writ petition on Sunday, challenging the legality of the NSC’s decisions on 29 and 30 May.
On Monday, the petition was placed for hearing before a High Court bench, but it was removed from the cause list. The court mentioned that the petitioner had the freedom to present the writ before another bench. Subsequently, the writ was submitted to this bench, which placed it in number 25 on today’s cause list.
Senior lawyer Md Ruhul Quddus assisted by lawyer AKM Azad Hossain represented Faruque in the court. Additional attorney general Anik R Haque represented the NSC, lawyer Mahin M Rahman represented the BCB, and lawyer Nasir Uddin Ahmed Asim appeared on behalf of Aminul Islam.
After the High Court order, senior lawyer Ruhul Quddus told Prothom Alo the court issued a rule and ordered a status quo. Those currently in their positions will remain as they are. The court’s instruction is to maintain the current state of affairs. That means everyone will continue to function in their respective roles as they currently hold them.
BCB lawyer Mahin M Rahman told Prothom Alo the High Court ordered to maintain the status quo regarding the functioning of the BCB’s board of directors. Those currently serving on the board and managing its activities will continue to do so. Currently, there are a nine-member board under Aminul Islam’s leadership.