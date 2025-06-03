HC questions legality of Aminul's appointment as BCB president

The High Court (HC) issued a rule asking as to why the decision to cancel the nomination of Faruque Ahmed as a director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and to appoint Aminul Islam as a BCB director should not be declared as beyond their legal authority.

At the same time, the court has ordered the BCB board of directors to maintain the status quo in conducting its activities. That means the current board led by president Aminul Islam can continue its operations, according to BCB’s legal counsel.