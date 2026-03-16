Major reshuffle in police, RAB top posts

A major reshuffle has been carried out in the top ranks of the Bangladesh Police and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Eight officers holding the ranks of Additional Inspector General (Addl IGP) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) have been transferred and reassigned to new positions.

The order was issued on Monday through a notification from the Police-1 branch of the Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The notification was signed by Deputy Secretary Tausif Ahmed on behalf of the president.

According to the notification, Sarder Nurul Amin, additional IGP at the Police Headquarters, has been appointed as additional IGP of the Special Branch (SB).