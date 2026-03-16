Major reshuffle in police, RAB top posts
A major reshuffle has been carried out in the top ranks of the Bangladesh Police and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
Eight officers holding the ranks of Additional Inspector General (Addl IGP) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) have been transferred and reassigned to new positions.
The order was issued on Monday through a notification from the Police-1 branch of the Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The notification was signed by Deputy Secretary Tausif Ahmed on behalf of the president.
According to the notification, Sarder Nurul Amin, additional IGP at the Police Headquarters, has been appointed as additional IGP of the Special Branch (SB).
Md Ahsan Habib Palash, DIG of Chattogram Range, who has been promoted to the rank of additional IGP, has been appointed as the new director general (DG) of RAB. He will replace the current DG.
Meanwhile, Md Sibgat Ullah, additional IGP of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been transferred as additional IGP at Police Headquarters.
Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, additional IGP at Police Headquarters, has been assigned as additional IGP of the CID.
Hasib Aziz, commissioner of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police, has been appointed as additional IGP of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn).
Hasan Md Shawkat Ali, additional commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), has been appointed commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.
Md Moniruzzaman, DIG of the Special Branch, has been appointed DIG of Chattogram Range.
Additionally, Md Ashrafur Rahman, DIG at Police Headquarters, has been given the current charge of additional IGP at Police Headquarters.