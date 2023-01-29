PM Hasina inaugurates projects in Rajshahi

The implemented projects include a 58ft mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, built by Rajshahi City Corporation at the city’s C&B Crossing, at a cost of around Tk 50.3 million.
The city corporation has also implemented other projects including Sheikh Russel Shishu Park, Flyover on Mohanpur Railway Crossing, four-lane road and road divider with a separate lane for slow moving vehicles from Vadra Rail Crossing to Nawdapara bus terminal, four-lane road and road divider including a separate lane for slow-moving vehicles from Bilsimla railway crossing to City Haat and road widening, development from Kalpana Cinema Hall to Talaimary crossing and road carpeting, drain and footpath construction from Rentur Kharir Arat to Dhalur Mor via Hi-tech Park and road construction from the court to Shahartali Club.
Aimed at ushering in a new horizon in recreation, particularly for children, the Sheikh Russel Shishu Park on 2.14 acre in Chhotobangram area with an estimated cost of Tk 44.3 million is nearing completion.
The Roads and Highway Department has constructed a highway from Puthia to Bagmara at a cost of Tk 1.16 billion.
Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank has implemented upward extension work from the sixth floor to tenth floor of its head office at a cost of Tk 102.1 million. Rajshahi Metropolitan Police as built its headquarters at a cost of Tk 200.8 million.
Rajshahi National Heart Foundation Hospital has been established in Laxmipur area at a cost of Tk 144.6 million. A Technical Training Centre has been built at Mohanpur Upazila at a cost of Tk 221.8 billion.
Rajshahi Shishu Hospital has also been established at a cost of around Tk 229.0 million.
Rajshahi Medical College has constructed its administrative building at costs of around Tk 150 million.
A multi-storey Social Service Complex has been built in Rajshahi involving around Tk 127.8 billion.
A two-storey female hostel has been constructed on a six-storey foundation at Rajshahi Government Women's College for Tk 55.8 billion. A five-storey academic building of Technical School and College has been built at Charghat costing around Tk 172 million.
A multipurpose building has been constructed at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital at a cost of around Tk 89.6 million. The Civil Surgeon’s Office has also been established at a cost of Tk 42.7 million.
Bangladesh Water Development Board has been implementing two projects to protect the left banks from erosion of the Padma river in Charghat and Bagha upazilas involving around Tk 6.94 billion.
The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) has been constructing two roads under its Rural Connectivity Improvement Project involving around Tk 439.6 billion.
A multipurpose auditorium has been constructed at Rajshahi PTI at a cost of Tk 89.2 million.
The Upazila Muktijoddha Complex Building has been built in Rajshahi city at a cost of Tk 28.1 million.