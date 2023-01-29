PM Hasina inaugurates projects in Rajshahi

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday inaugurated 26 development projects in Rajshahi, worth around Tk 13.33 billion, reports UNB. Of the 26, seven projects are for Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), reports UNB.

The PM also laid foundation stones of six other development projects with an estimated cost of Tk 3.76 billion.

The prime minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of the projects joining a mammoth public rally organised by Rajshahi city and district units of Awami League at the historic Madrasa Maidan.

Foundation stones were laid for Information Complex, Regional PSC Office Building, Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam Girls High School, Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Boys High School, BKSP Regional Training Centre, and Rajshahi WASA Building.