18 vehicles torched from yesterday till this morning  

Sixteen incidents of arson have occurred in various areas of the country, including Dhaka, from yesterday, Sunday, to 9:00 am today, Monday. During this period, 18 vehicles were set on fire, according to information provided in a notification by the fire service.

The breakdown of the incidents is as follows: 3 incidents in Dhaka City, 1 in Dhaka Division, 7 in Rajshahi Division (Natore, Bogura, Sirajganj), 4 in Chattogram Division (Feni, Mirsarai, Satkania), and 1 in Mymensingh Division (Jamalpur). The vehicles that were burnt include 9 buses, 1 covered van, 6 trucks, 1 CNG autorickshaw, and 1 train (3 coaches).

The fire service reported that a truck was set on fire in Kamarkhand upazila of Sirajganj at 12:42 am today. Additionally, three buses were set ablaze in Satkania upazila of Chattogram at 4:05 am today, and a truck was set on fire in Mirsarai upazila at 4:45 am.