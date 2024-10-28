CA asks to set up Aynaghar replica at Ganabhaban

Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus on Monday asked the authorities concerned to set up a replica of Aynaghar (Mirror House) at Ganabhaban, which is set to turn into a museum to preserve the memories of July-August mass uprising.

“During a visit at Ganabhaban today, the chief adviser instructed to keep a replica of Aynaghar in the museum so that people can know about the torture on the people in the secret prisons,” chief adviser’s deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka this evening.

He said chief adviser Dr. Yunus visited Ganabhaban for the first time since his assumption in the office on 8 August.

Advisers Adilur Rahman Khan, Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud accompanied the chief adviser during the visit, Azad said.