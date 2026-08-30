Mecca Pact: Saudi Arabia and Turkey positive about Bangladesh, Humaiun Kobir says
Discussions are currently under way with Saudi Arabia and Turkey regarding the Mecca Pact, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has confirmed.
He stated that both nations hold a positive stance on Bangladesh’s potential inclusion, adding that the government foresees no risks in joining the pact.
The state minister made these remarks while addressing questions from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday afternoon.
Humaiun Kobir recently attended an extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
On the sidelines of the meeting, he held discussions with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Musa Kulaklıkaya.
When asked whether the government is assessing the potential advantages and disadvantages before committing to the agreement, Humaiun Kobir highlighted Bangladesh’s significant contribution to United Nations peacekeeping operations worldwide.
He noted that Bangladesh’s extensive experience and global reputation in peacekeeping are widely recognised.
According to him, given that a fraternal Muslim nation like Saudi Arabia—which serves as the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques—is part of this pact, Bangladesh views the initiative positively within the broader context of addressing challenges facing the Islamic world.
“When we receive a formal invitation, we will inform you,” Humaiun Kobir said. “However, discussions are ongoing. Positive dialogue is taking place with all parties involved, including our bilateral partners.”
Reiterating his side meetings in Jeddah, the state minister confirmed that the matter was deliberated with both the Saudi foreign minister and the Turkish deputy foreign minister, both of whom demonstrated a favourable disposition toward Bangladesh’s involvement.
Dismissing concerns regarding potential drawbacks or security risks associated with the treaty, Humaiun Kobir remarked, “What is the point of dwelling on death before living? If we worry about dying before we even live, that becomes the problem. This is a unique agreement initiative that opens up new opportunities. There is no risk involved here.”
Responding to a separate query regarding his dual citizenship, Humaiun Kobir succinctly stated, “I am a Bangladeshi.”