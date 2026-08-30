Mecca Pact: Saudi Arabia and Turkey positive about Bangladesh, Humaiun Kobir says

The state minister made these remarks while addressing questions from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday afternoon.

Humaiun Kobir recently attended an extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

On the sidelines of the meeting, he held discussions with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Musa Kulaklıkaya.

When asked whether the government is assessing the potential advantages and disadvantages before committing to the agreement, Humaiun Kobir highlighted Bangladesh’s significant contribution to United Nations peacekeeping operations worldwide.