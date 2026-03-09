Tangail
Mosharraf killed in missile strike in KSA, spoke to son half an hour before death
A Bangladeshi national has been killed in a missile strike on a residential building in Saudi Arabia. The victim, Mosharraf Hossain (38), was the son of Sujat Ali of Kirtankhola Maddhya Para village in Sakhipur upazila of Tangail.
The attack took place around 9:00pm Bangladesh time on Sunday at a residential building inside a compound in the Al-Kharj area of Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi Civil Defence confirmed the incident in a post on X. People from the same area who worked with Mosharraf in Saudi Arabia informed his family of his death.
Family members and local sources said Mosharraf had gone to Saudi Arabia about eight years ago in search of work. He last visited Bangladesh two years ago. Just half an hour before his death, he had spoken with his eldest son, Mahim, over a video call.
Mosharraf’s elder son, Mahim (14), is a ninth-grade student at a local high school, while his younger son, Mihan, studies in the first grade at a madrasa.
Mahim said he spoke with his father via video call around 8:30pm on Sunday. During the conversation, his father told him to buy whatever clothes he needed for Eid and said he would send money later. But before he could do so, Mosharraf was killed in the missile strike.
Mosharraf’s wife, Kabari Akter, broke down in tears, saying, “How will I survive now with these two children? Who will look after us?”
His father, Sujat Ali, said, “I will never get my son back. At least I want his body returned home so I can see him one last time.”
Sakhipur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdullah Al Rony said the administration is maintaining constant communication with the relevant authorities.
Necessary steps will be taken to bring the body back to Bangladesh as quickly as possible. The government will also provide all possible assistance to the affected family.