Mosharraf killed in missile strike in KSA, spoke to son half an hour before death

A Bangladeshi national has been killed in a missile strike on a residential building in Saudi Arabia. The victim, Mosharraf Hossain (38), was the son of Sujat Ali of Kirtankhola Maddhya Para village in Sakhipur upazila of Tangail.

The attack took place around 9:00pm Bangladesh time on Sunday at a residential building inside a compound in the Al-Kharj area of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Civil Defence confirmed the incident in a post on X. People from the same area who worked with Mosharraf in Saudi Arabia informed his family of his death.

Family members and local sources said Mosharraf had gone to Saudi Arabia about eight years ago in search of work. He last visited Bangladesh two years ago. Just half an hour before his death, he had spoken with his eldest son, Mahim, over a video call.