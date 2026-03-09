Bangladeshi among two killed in missile strike on Saudi Arabia
At least two people have been killed and 12 others have been injured in a missile strike on a residential building in Saudi Arabia. One of the deceased is a Bangladeshi national and the other an Indian, reports Al Jazeera.
The attack targeted a building inside a compound in Al-Kharj Governorate of Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence Agency shared the information in a post on social media platform X, although no further details were provided.
Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had said it carried out attacks targeting radar systems at several locations in Saudi Arabia, including Al-Kharj. It has now been reported that two people were killed in that area.
Last Tuesday, the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia and the US Consulate in the United Arab Emirates came under drone attacks.
Since the United States-Israeli strikes on Iran began on 28 February, Iran has been launching retaliatory attacks on countries in the Middle East that host US military bases. Iran has also carried out attacks in Saudi Arabia on several occasions.