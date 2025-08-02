3 Bangladeshi expats killed in Malaysia road crash

Three Bangladeshi citizens were killed and two others injured after a multi-purpose vehicle they were in skidded off the road at East Coast Highway (LPT) 1 near Kuantan of Malaysia on Friday.

Their deceased were driver Sabber Hasan, 30 and two passengers- Jahid Hasan, 21, and Abdullah, 24.

Acting Kuantan police chief Adli Mat Daud said an initial investigation found that they were travelling from Kuantan to Kuala Lumpur and the driver was believed to have lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid to the left side of the road.