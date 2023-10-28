Bus set on fire at Kakrail 

Some unidentified miscreants have set fire to a bus in the capital’s Kakrail area around 5:15 pm on Saturday.
The incident took place in front of the Islami Bank Hospital.
During a spot visit around 5:30 pm, the bus was seen burning, with the policemen standing at a distance. The firefighters were yet to reach the spot.
Asked about the fire, Abul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Ramna Police Station, said the miscreants torched the bus and fled the scene promptly.
The bus driver Monir Hossain was seen crying beside the bus. He told Prothom Alo that the bus was hired to carry the policemen. A police team went there on the bus around 5:00 pm and it was set on fire after around 15 minutes.
The driver also said two young men appeared at the scene, poured kerosene on the bus, and set it on fire. Later, they left the scene on a motorbike via the Kakrail intersection.