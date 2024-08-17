How online disinformation fuels religious, ethnic and sociopolitical tensions during Bangladesh’s regime change

The month-long student-led mass movement that led to the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was marred not only with violence, but also a surge in mis- and disinformation. Historically, the country’s former ruling party, the Awami League, has been reportedly involved with spreading false information, however, during this period, and since the prime minister’s ouster, there has been a marked increase in misleading information and propaganda from neighboring country, India.

Our analysis examines a sample of 179 pieces of debunked mis- and disinformation between 15th July and 9th August based on data provided by six fact-checking organizations to find key patterns, the degree of coordinated activities, and the sources and incentives behind them. We review false news on three social media platforms: Facebook, YouTube and X. While Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has several accredited fact-checkers in Bangladesh (AFP, FactWatch and Boom), YouTube and X do not have a similar fact-checking program.

The prime minister’s resignation has been followed by a continuing period of instability and violence, the brunt of which was borne by minority communities through targeted attacks, killings and vandalism of houses and places of worship. Ahmadiyya mosques, Hindu temples and churches, among others, were targeted by arsonists and armed vandalizers in 205 attacks in at least 52 districts across the country. In Dhaka, the country’s capital, witnessed a sharp rise in armed robberies. In response, clerics, students, and residents of different areas have gathered in front of minority-owned establishments in several places and initiated community neighborhood watch.