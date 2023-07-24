50 more police officers set to be reshuffled before election

The government is set to promote and transfer around 50 police officers ahead of the national election slated to be held in December or January next year.

The posts, which will be promoted or transferred, include deputy inspector general (DIG), additional DIG and superintendent of police.

Earlier, 69 important posts in the police force were shuffled last month.

In the political circles, this reshuffling in the police force is being discussed as part of the government’s preparation for the upcoming election.

However, the home ministry said only the officials who have been in their posts for more than two years were transferred.

After analysing the transferred officers' list, it was found that most of the officers posted in important positions were appointed during 1996-2001, when Awami League was in power.

It was also found that majority of the officers who were transferred to important posts were either involved with the student wing of the ruling party during their student life or members of their family are involved with Awami League.