50 more police officers set to be reshuffled before election

The government is set to promote and transfer around 50 police officers ahead of the national election slated to be held in December or January next year.
The posts, which will be promoted or transferred, include deputy inspector general (DIG), additional DIG and superintendent of police.
Earlier, 69 important posts in the police force were shuffled last month.
In the political circles, this reshuffling in the police force is being discussed as part of the government’s preparation for the upcoming election.
However, the home ministry said only the officials who have been in their posts for more than two years were transferred.
After analysing the transferred officers' list, it was found that most of the officers posted in important positions were appointed during 1996-2001, when Awami League was in power.
It was also found that majority of the officers who were transferred to important posts were either involved with the student wing of the ruling party during their student life or members of their family are involved with Awami League.
The government has denied any political motive behind this reshuffling ahead of the election. They said once the election process starts, the election commission would have naturally reshuffled those officers who have been serving at the divisional and district level.
The government would of course want to keep their people in the police and administration. Now it depends on the election commission whether or not they will keep biased people or those who are obedient to the ruling party.Former election commissioner M Sakhawat Hossain
But experts feel that it won’t be easy for the election commission to reshuffle these newly posted officers as they have been transferred after spending over two years in their previous posting. So, it won’t be logical to change their postings again in such a short time.
Former election commissioner M Sakhawat Hossain told Prothom Alo, “The government would of course want to keep their people in the police and administration. Now it depends on the election commission whether or not they will keep biased people or those who are obedient to the ruling party.”
According to the government’s transfer policy, officers employed at ministries or divisions and in departments and directorates under those ministries and divisions have to be transferred to a new area or reshuffled to a new post before completing three years in one posting.
Changes are being made in the administration ahead of the 12th national election. Recently, there was a big-scale reshuffling in the deputy commissioner (DC) posts in many districts.
On 15 and 16 July another big reshuffling was carried out in the police force. A total of 40 DIGs and SPs were transferred. On 1 July, 24 SP were transferred. A day before that, 16 DIGs were reshuffled. On 13 June, 29 top officials of the police force were transferred. All in all, from 13 June to 16 July, 69 officials of DIG and SP ranks have been reshuffled.
Opposition political parties are alleging that the government is setting up the administration to their liking ahead of the election. The big-scale reshufflings are part of that plan. A member of BNP chairperson’s advisory council and former police Inspector General (IG) Abdul Qaiyum told Prothom Alo, “The government is devising a blue print to influence the election with these reshufflings. They are appointing people who are faithful to them in important positions as part of their election plans.”
Out of the transferred officers there were some officers who were in their posting for over three years. Questions would have been raised had those officers not been transferred. Then people would say the government has left experienced officers at the posts to influence the election.Home minister Asauzzaman Khan
Meanwhile, last week a group of police officials who were denied promotion met with the home minister. They demanded to be promoted alongside the administration cadres of the same batch. Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told Prothom Alo, “Administration cadres from 20th batch have already become joint secretaries, but police cadres from the same batch have been deprived. So, they are demanding the same position. Their demand will be sent as a proposal.”
A number of police officials seeking anonymity told Prothom Alo, it’s very important that the promotions in the administration and the police cadre are matched. Because despite getting appointed almost at the same time, the police cadres are deprived of equal position.
An additional commissioner of the 28th BCS said, 25 officers of the batch were promoted to the position of police super while 155 of them were deprived of the promotion despite performing their role for 13 years.
Similarly, a deputy commissioner said, only six cadres from the 24th BCS were promoted to DIG, even though 165 officials of the batch were eligible for the promotion.
In the past two national elections (2014 and 2018), the Awami League government made massive changes in the administration and police ahead of the polls.
In November 2013, a number of important posts were shuffled and 617 police officers were given promotions. Similarly in November 2018, 300 officials were given promotions which included promotions to important posts like additional IGP and DIG. Members of the force viewed these promotions right before the announcement of the election schedule as ‘political promotions’.
However, home minister Asaduzzaman claimed, these transfers have no relation with the election or politics. He told Prothom Alo, “Out of the transferred officers there were some officers who were in their posting for over three years. Questions would have been raised had those officers not been transferred. Then people would say the government has left experienced officers at the post to influence the election. Those who have been in their post for over two years are also getting transferred. But as the election is imminent, everyone is thinking that this is being done for the elections.”
*This report was published in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ashfaq-Ul-Alam Niloy