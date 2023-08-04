Panna Kaiser passes

Writer, and former parliament member Panna Kaiser has passed away. She was 73. She breathed her last at the United Hospital in the capital on Friday morning.
Rajan Bhattacharjee of the juvenile organisation Khelaghor confirmed this to Prothom Alo. Panna Kaiser was the head of presidium committee of the organisation.
Panna Kaiser was the wife of martyred intellectual Shahidullah Kaiser and the mother of actress Shomi Kaiser and banker Amitav Kaiser.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her condolences over the death of Panna Kaiser. Various socio-cultural organisations including Central Khelaghor Asor have also mourned her death.
On behalf of Central Khelaghor Asor, it has been said that Panna Kaiser’s first namaz-e-janaza would be held following the Juma prayers at Gulshan’s Azad mosque in the capital. After the janaza, her body would be taken to her home in New Eskaton for people to pay homage. Later, her body would be kept at BIRDEM hospital.
On 11:00am this Sunday, her body would be taken to Central Shaheed Minar and kept there till 1:00pm for people of all walks to pay homage to her. Her second namaz-e-janaza would be held at Dhaka University central mosque on the same day after the Zuhr prayers. No decision has been taken about her burial yet.
Panna Kaiser was born in 1950. She studied at the Bangla department of Dhaka University. She had taken up teaching as profession. She was involved with the leadership of different socio-cultural organisations including Khelaghar and Udichi.
Panna Kaiser entered the world of writing in 1991. Her first book is ‘Muktijuddho: Age O Pore’. The list of her other books include, ‘Mukti’, ‘Neelimai Neel’, ‘Hridoye Ekattor’, ‘Ami O Amar Muktijudo’, ‘Muktijuddho-Shomogro’, ‘Ekattorer Shahidullah Kaiser’, ‘Muktijuddher Kothokota’, ‘Hridoye Bangladesh’ etc.
As recognition of her liberation war-based research, Panna Kaiser received Bangla Academy Literary award in 2021. Panna Kaiser was a parliament member of Awami League from the reserved women seats in the national parliament from 1996 to 2001.