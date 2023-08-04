Panna Kaiser passes

Writer, and former parliament member Panna Kaiser has passed away. She was 73. She breathed her last at the United Hospital in the capital on Friday morning.

Rajan Bhattacharjee of the juvenile organisation Khelaghor confirmed this to Prothom Alo. Panna Kaiser was the head of presidium committee of the organisation.

Panna Kaiser was the wife of martyred intellectual Shahidullah Kaiser and the mother of actress Shomi Kaiser and banker Amitav Kaiser.