6 members of European parliament call for free and fair polls in Bangladesh

Six members of the European Parliament have sent a letter to the European Union (EU) seeking its contribution to ensuring free, fair, and impartial general elections possibly under a poll-time neutral caretaker government in Bangladesh. They expressed concerns over violation of human rights in Bangladesh, and called to restore democracy and the rule of law in Bangladesh in view of its upcoming general elections.

The MEPs Ivan Stefanec (Slovak Republic), Michaela Sojdrova (Czech Republic), Andrey Kovatchev (EPP, Bulgaria), Karen Melchior (Denmark), Javier Nart (Spain) and Heidi Hautala (Finland) wrote the letter to High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and vice-president of European Commission Joseph Borrell on Monday.

When contacted, Ivan Stefanec's office confirmed the letter over email.

A senior official of the EU in Bangladesh told Prothom Alo, “It's important to point out that its 6 MEPs expressing views in their individual capacity and not the European Parliament as a whole.”