CA pays homage to martyred intellectuals

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today paid rich tributes to the martyred intellectuals marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day.

He paid homage by placing a wreath at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur in the city around 7.22 am.

After placing the wreath, the Chief Adviser stood there in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the illustrious sons of the soil.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces offered a state salute while the bugle played the last post.