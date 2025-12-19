Martyr Osman Hadi's body arrives in Dhaka
The flight carrying the body of martyr Osman Hadi, who passed away while receiving treatment in Singapore, has arrived in the country.
According to the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing, the Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight (BG–585) transporting Osman Hadi’s body landed at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from Singapore at 5:48pm on Friday.
When the coffin of martyr Osman Hadi was brought to Shahjalal Airport, advisers of the interim government and leaders from various political parties paid their respects.
Local Government Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar, editor of Amar Desh Mahmudur Rahman, National Citizen Party (NCP) member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, Chief Organizer (South Region) Hasnat Abdullah, and DUCSU Vice President Shadik Kayem, among others, were present.
A statement from the Press Wing said that the funeral prayers for martyr Osman Hadi will be held tomorrow, Saturday at 2:30 PM at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building.
Those wishing to participate in the funeral are specially requested not to carry any bags or heavy items.
It is also informed that flying drones in and around the Parliament building area will be strictly prohibited during this time.