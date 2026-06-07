Governance deficits, mismanagement and partisan influence threaten implementation of BNP manifesto: TIB

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government has begun formulating and implementing ministry- and sector-specific plans in line with commitments made in its election manifesto. However, shortcomings in governance persist across ministries and sectors, a Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) research report says.

According to the TIB report, there is also a lack of firm and specific positions and policy guidance on combating corruption and irregularities. Mismanagement and partisan influence remain evident, while the absence of risk analysis-based strategies continues to be a concern.

Taken together, these factors risk becoming major obstacles to fulfilling the commitments outlined in the BNP’s election manifesto, it added.