Dollar-crisis: Standstill in payments to foreign airlines, shipping cos

After deducting a certain amount as a commission, the local agents send the money to the airlines through the banking channels. But the process came to a standstill as the agents failed to send the ticket prices to the foreign airlines in the last 11 months.

The arrears to the airlines companies now stands at Tk 22 billion (USD 208 million) and the agents have literally no idea when the banks will clear the payments. The International Air Transport Association (IATA), a global platform of airlines companies, mentioned the adverse circumstances in its report for December.

The scenario is quite similar when it comes to commodity transportation through foreign ships.

According to Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association (BSAA), a total of 30 local agents were engaged in export and import business through nearly 100 ships. The number of ships came down to 60 to 70 due to waning imports.

Here, the shipping charges are paid in two ways – payment before shipping and payment via the local agents.