New wage structure for garment workers to take effect in December

After the meeting, Minimum Wage Board Chairman Syed Azad Subhani told journalists, “At the first meeting, we briefed everyone on the process of determining wages. At the board’s next meeting next week, the employer and worker representatives will submit their wage proposals in writing.”

Worker representative Babul Akhter said the employer representatives had agreed that the new wages would take effect in December so that workers could receive their increased salaries in January. He added, “At the meeting, we requested the neutral member of the wage board to submit a wage proposal. We hope the neutral member will also put forward a proposal.”

Babul Akhter said, “Workers have many grievances and complaints, as well as resentment. We will address these issues gradually. We urge the government to implement labour laws.”

Addressing workers, he also said that third parties were involved in the ongoing wage movement and urged them to remain neutral and refrain from illegal activities. He demanded the immediate release of workers and labour leaders who had been arrested.

Employer representative ABM Shamsuddin said, “We are committed to completing this process by December so that workers can receive the new wages from January. We have no disagreement on this.”