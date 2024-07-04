Court orders seizing land, flats of Matiur, his two wives, children
A Dhaka court has ordered the relevant authorities to seize 866 decimals of land and four flats registered in the names of National Board of Revenue (NBR) member Md. Matiur Rahman and his two wives and children.
The flats are located in Dhaka.
Dhaka metropolitan court’s senior special judge Mohammad As-Shams Jaglul Hossain issued this order Thursday.
Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) public prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
He said complaints have been received against NBR member Matiur Rahman that said he has gathered a huge amount of assets through corruption. The ACC has been investigating the allegations of money laundering through hundi against him as well.
ACC today filed a plea to the court seeking an order to seize 866 decimals of land registered in the names of Matiur Rahman, and his son with his first wife Ahmed Toufiqur Rahman, daughter Farzana Rahman Ishita and second wife Shammi Akhter.
The appeal was also made to seize two flats of Farzana Rahman in Bashundhara and Dhanmondi, and one each of Shammi Akhter and first wife Laila Kaniz.
The court granted the appeal.
Earlier on 24 June, court barred Matiur, his first wife Laila Kaniz and son Ahmed Toufiqur Rahman from going abroad.
Matiur Rahman came to light when a photograph went viral on social media showing his son with second wife Mushfiqur Rahman ordered a giant sacrificial goat at a whooping cost of Tk 1.5 million.