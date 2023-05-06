PM Hasina congratulates King Charles III on his coronation

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today extended congratulations to King Charles III on the occasion of his historic coronation, reports BSS.
"On behalf of the Government and the people of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I extend our heartiest felicitations on the glorious occasion of Your Majesty's and Her Majesty Queen Camilla's historic Coronation," she said in a congratulatory message.
The premier offered her wholehearted support to King Charles III as the new Monarch of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Head of the Commonwealth.
Sheikh Hasina said she is confident that during King Charles III's visionary and wise reign, the people of the United Kingdom will continue to enjoy an ever-flourishing future in peace and prosperity.
Sheikh Hasina said it would be an honour for her to work with King Charles III to ensure friendship between the two Commonwealth nations to continue to grow from strength to strength in the coming days.
She wished the King and the Queen, the very best of health, happiness, and long life and the friendly people of the United Kingdom's continued peace, progress and prosperity.