It was not just an attack on Prothom Alo-Daily Star, it is an attack on democracy: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that this is not only an attack on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, it is an attack on democracy itself. So, he said all pro-democracy forces must unite to resist this evil force.

Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks while expressing solidarity at a protest rally organised in response to the attacks and arson at the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, as well as the harassment of Nurul Kabir, editor of New Age and president of the Editors’ Council.

The joint protest rally, titled ‘Bangladesh under mob violence’, was organised at Pan Pacific Sonargaon by the Editors’ Council, the organisation of newspaper editors, and the Newspaper Owners’ Association (NOAB).