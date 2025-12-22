Editor’s Council, NOAB protest rally
It was not just an attack on Prothom Alo-Daily Star, it is an attack on democracy: Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that this is not only an attack on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, it is an attack on democracy itself. So, he said all pro-democracy forces must unite to resist this evil force.
Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks while expressing solidarity at a protest rally organised in response to the attacks and arson at the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, as well as the harassment of Nurul Kabir, editor of New Age and president of the Editors’ Council.
The joint protest rally, titled ‘Bangladesh under mob violence’, was organised at Pan Pacific Sonargaon by the Editors’ Council, the organisation of newspaper editors, and the Newspaper Owners’ Association (NOAB).
Leaders of various political parties, representatives of professional bodies, business organisations, journalists’ associations and members of civil society from different walks of life attended the rally in solidarity. Afterwards, they formed a human chain on the road beside Pan Pacific Sonargaon.
Speaking at the protest rally, the BNP Secretary General said that he is seriously unwell, yet he has come driven by his convictions and by his heart.
He said, “I do not know which Bangladesh I am standing in at this moment. I am 78. I have struggled all my life with the dream of seeing an independent, sovereign and democratic Bangladesh. The Bangladesh I am seeing today is not the Bangladesh I ever imagined.”
Mirza Fakhrul further added, “It is absolutely clear, there is nothing more to be said. Today it is not The Daily Star, it is not Prothom Alo, today democracy itself has been attacked. My right to think freely, my right to speak, has once again been assaulted. The July struggle has been attacked, because that struggle was a fight to establish the rights of the people of this country. Today that very foundation has been struck.”
“Therefore, my appeal is not only to political parties or organisations, it is time for all pro-democracy-minded people to come together. Those of us who want to move from darkness to light, those of us who truly want to see Bangladesh as an independent, sovereign and democratic country, the time has come not just to be aware, but to stand up and resist. I call not only for unity and solidarity, but for you to unite with all your strength and resist this evil force,” he said.
On Thursday (18 December) night, Prothom Alo, one of the country’s leading news outlets, was targeted in a deliberate and organised miscreants attack. Its office was attacked, vandalised, set on fire and looted, leaving the premises completely destroyed.
On the same night, the office of The Daily Star was also vandalised, set ablaze and looted. When members of the Editors’ Council went to The Daily Star office to express solidarity, Nurul Kabir, president of the Editors’ Council, was harassed that night.
Many have described the incident as a “black day for the media” and are expressing strong protest and condemnation. Those concerned say that these attacks amount to a direct assault on independent journalism.