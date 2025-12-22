Who are Prothom Alo's friends, who are their foes?

There are numerous allegations against Prothom Alo. There are also many quarters making these allegations. But the biggest claim is that Prothom Alo does not write in favour of anyone in particular. This impartiality, neutrality, and credibility have made Prothom Alo extremely popular among readers. Yet, there have been widespread attacks, vandalism, and arson at the Prothom Alo office. The reasons for this will certainly not be seen the same way by all quarters.

It was been 27 years since Prothom Alo was founded. In a special report on this year’s anniversary, the newspaper’s editor Matiur Rahman wrote, “On one hand, Prothom Alo has earned the love of its readers; on the other hand, this institution has always, under every government, been subjected to oppression and persecution by those in power.”

In the same article, he noted that since its inception, Prothom Alo’s editor and journalists have faced more than 100 lawsuits. Of the 52 cases filed during the previous government’s tenure, none have been resolved to date. Currently, cases have also been filed under the interim government.