Who are Prothom Alo's friends, who are their foes?
There are numerous allegations against Prothom Alo. There are also many quarters making these allegations. But the biggest claim is that Prothom Alo does not write in favour of anyone in particular. This impartiality, neutrality, and credibility have made Prothom Alo extremely popular among readers. Yet, there have been widespread attacks, vandalism, and arson at the Prothom Alo office. The reasons for this will certainly not be seen the same way by all quarters.
It was been 27 years since Prothom Alo was founded. In a special report on this year’s anniversary, the newspaper’s editor Matiur Rahman wrote, “On one hand, Prothom Alo has earned the love of its readers; on the other hand, this institution has always, under every government, been subjected to oppression and persecution by those in power.”
In the same article, he noted that since its inception, Prothom Alo’s editor and journalists have faced more than 100 lawsuits. Of the 52 cases filed during the previous government’s tenure, none have been resolved to date. Currently, cases have also been filed under the interim government.
Nearly two decades ago, during Fakhruddin Ahmed’s caretaker government, there were allegations against Prothom Alo that it had come forward with a “minus-two formula.” At that time, it was also heard that Prothom Alo was acting as a major catalyst in implementing the US agenda. This means that within eight or nine years of its establishment, Prothom Alo had already emerged as a policy-shaping force in both domestic and international politics!
More recently, some have accused Prothom Alo of being “pro-India.” Yet, remarkably, this same newspaper became the target of intense hostility from the Awami League government, which openly identified itself as pro-India. While Sheikh Hasina was Prime Minister, she declared in Parliament, “Prothom Alo is the enemy of the Awami League, the enemy of democracy, the enemy of the people of this country.”
Various sources indicate that initiatives were even taken to destroy Prothom Alo, take over its ownership, and replace its editors. During my time working at the NCTB, I saw that images or information from Prothom Alo that were used by authors or editors in textbooks, were removed under the directives of the then Education Minister, State Minister of Education, or other senior officials. Such was the animosity toward Prothom Alo!
This year, the anniversary slogan was “Truth is Courage.” Prothom Alo has faced obstacles in publishing the truth but has never been daunted. Alongside YouTube and Facebook, there are hundreds of channels and media outlets everywhere. Yet readers still wait for Prothom Alo’s news. The reason is that they know Prothom Alo’s reporting and information are reliable.
During the July 2024 mass uprising, the demand for Prothom Alo grew even further. People want to verify the truth of news through Prothom Alo on any significant national event. In turn, Prothom Alo strives to deliver news responsibly and professionally, often confirming information from multiple sources. Even so, when a mistake occurs in reporting, it openly acknowledges the error and publishes differing opinions. Various international recognitions and awards stand as a testament to Prothom Alo’s sense of responsibility.
Prothom Alo has paid particular attention to the youth, who are the pioneers of Bangladesh’s future. Most of its programs and events are designed with young people in mind. Across Bangladesh, even in remote areas, young people engage in social and cultural activities through Prothom Alo’s friendship network. The newspaper organizes competitions for school and college students, including Mathematics Olympiads, language contests, and debates.
From a sense of social responsibility, it also runs anti-acid campaigns, anti-drug movements, searches for outstanding youth, honours high-achieving students, and other initiatives. Prothom Alo’s campaigns such as “Bangladesh Will Not Lose Its Way” and “Change Yourself, Change the World” exemplify its commitment, inspire and enthuse the youth.
The attack, vandalism, and arson at the Prothom Alo office on the night of the 18th shocked and distressed us.
Just as Prothom Alo has sought to highlight the youth, it has also brought young politicians to the forefront. After the fall of the fascist Awami government, the NCP emerged as a new political party. To introduce this party to the general public, Prothom Alo has, in many cases, given it more coverage than established political parties.
Moreover, when Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of the Inqilab platform, was shot, the newspaper dedicated at least half of the front-page coverage the next day, including photos and opinions, to the incident. Today, Prothom Alo does more than just report news; it investigates and publishes the stories behind important events. It has been observed that many of Prothom Alo’s reports have gone against long-time friends and allies. Yet even in these cases, the newspaper has remained steadfast in standing for the truth.
The attack, vandalism, and arson at the Prothom Alo office on the night of the 18th shocked and distressed us. Even if someone nurtures an opposing viewpoint toward a person, it does not justify harming them. Words like revenge and retaliation are at least unacceptable in the context of freedom of expression and differences of opinion. Prothom Alo’s “failure”—that even after all these years it has not sided with any party—means it is not a direct ally of any faction. Prothom Alo continues on its path focused on its readers. The enlightened future of Bangladesh is its ultimate destination.
* Tariq Manzoor is Professor, University of Dhaka
* The views expressed are the author’s own