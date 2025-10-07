Students are in a dire situation

Unless the structural problems of secondary education are properly identified, no immediate solution is possible. The first and foremost step must be to reform the curriculum.

Each grade and subject needs clearly defined competency levels, which the current curriculum utterly lacks. Teachers themselves often do not understand how to ensure that students actually acquire the prescribed competencies.

To address this, teacher guides should be developed, providing clear, step-by-step instructions about teachers’ responsibilities and classroom activities. At present, no such guide exists for any subject at the secondary level. Even when they did exist in the past, they were either not distributed properly or not used effectively by teachers.