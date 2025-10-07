Secondary students struggling more with English and math
The number of secondary-level students weak in English and mathematics has risen across Bangladesh, heightening concerns over already-questionable standards in education.
A recent study by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education’s (DSHE) Monitoring and Evaluation Wing shows a sharp decline in students’ learning outcomes. In 2019, just over 22 per cent of eighth-grade students were classified as “poor” in mathematics. By 2023, that figure had jumped to 47 per cent.
The situation has worsened for 10th graders in mathematics and for eighth graders in English.
The DSHE conducted the learning assessment, titled National Assessment of Secondary Students 2023, involving 30,000 students each from grades eight and ten, across 999 secondary schools and madrasahs nationwide. Students took tests on 12 July last year. The report is now awaiting publication.
The findings reveal that a large portion of students are failing to acquire the level of knowledge expected under the national curriculum. Many are being promoted to higher grades without the necessary skills. Despite studying English for over a decade, many cannot hold basic conversations or construct simple sentences. Weak numeracy skills are also widespread.
The 1974 Education Commission Report, led by Qudrat-e-Khuda, defined the goal of secondary education as preparing skilled workers for the labour market and preparing the meritorious for higher studies.
However, the lack of adequate skills means many young people end up in low-paid jobs or struggle in their professional lives.
A 22-year-old man, who recently moved to Europe to work in a shop after finishing HSC, told Prothom Alo over the phone that if he could speak English fluently, he would have landed a better-paying job.
9.8 million students at the secondary level
According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics (BANBEIS), around 9.8 million students are currently enrolled in secondary-level institutions—including general, madrasah, English-medium, and technical schools.
The DSHE structured its assessment questions in alignment with the national curriculum, combining multiple-choice and short structured questions. For the first time, eighth graders were also assessed in science.
Although the DSHE is supposed to conduct such studies every two years, the process has been irregular. The last one, titled National Assessment of Secondary Students 2019, was completed before the pandemic.
Students’ learning outcomes are categorised into five bands: Band 2 (“very poor”), Band 3 (“poor/average”), Band 4 (“good”), and Band 6 (“very good”). Students in Bands 2 and 3 are considered weak in core competencies.
Officials believe the prolonged school closures during the Covid-19 pandemic had a major negative impact on learning. In addition, challenges linked to the transition to the new curriculum and inadequate teacher training have contributed to the decline.
Performance snapshot
Only 23 per cent of eighth graders performed well or very well in mathematics; among tenth graders, that rate rose to 42 per cent. In English, 46 per cent of eighth graders and 61 per cent of tenth graders showed good or strong performance.
In Bangla, 51 per cent of eighth graders and 61 per cent of tenth graders scored well. For science, the figure for eighth graders was only 22 per cent.
A significant urban-rural divide was observed—urban students performed far better than rural students. Students from general schools also outperformed those from madrasas, while girls slightly outperformed boys overall.
Education experts note that classroom teaching remains weak. Students from well-off families can afford coaching or private tutors, while those from low-income backgrounds cannot.
A 2023 DSHE academic supervision report found that 30 per cent of secondary schools took no special measures for underperforming students, despite government instructions to do so. Experts say such focused support can reduce dropout rates and improve outcomes.
However, many teachers prioritise private tutoring for extra income rather than providing additional care in the classroom. Schools cite teacher shortages as an excuse, but the result is clear: students are not achieving expected levels of competence.
Asked what steps have been taken in light of the findings, DSHE Director General Professor Muhammad Azad Khan told Prothom Alo that the results of the national assessment cannot be denied. “Projects to improve quality are ongoing, and teachers are being trained,” he said, adding that DSHE is developing better learning content to distribute to all schools. He expressed hope that these efforts would gradually reduce the problem.
Reflected in SSC results
The recent SSC results, published in July, also mirrored this weakness in mathematics. Both the overall pass rate and the number of GPA-5 achievers dropped. Analysis of the results shows that poor performance in mathematics was a key factor behind the decline, with many students claiming the exam questions were unusually difficult.
Professor S M Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka University’s Institute of Education and Research said the national assessment was conducted during the rollout of the new curriculum, which itself faced evaluation challenges. “That likely affected the outcome,” he noted. “But overall, students’ underachievement also reflects teachers’ shortcomings. Many teachers fail to deliver lessons as per curriculum requirements, so improving teacher competence through proper training is essential.”