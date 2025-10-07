Secondary students struggling more with English and math

The number of secondary-level students weak in English and mathematics has risen across Bangladesh, heightening concerns over already-questionable standards in education.

A recent study by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education’s (DSHE) Monitoring and Evaluation Wing shows a sharp decline in students’ learning outcomes. In 2019, just over 22 per cent of eighth-grade students were classified as “poor” in mathematics. By 2023, that figure had jumped to 47 per cent.

The situation has worsened for 10th graders in mathematics and for eighth graders in English.

The DSHE conducted the learning assessment, titled National Assessment of Secondary Students 2023, involving 30,000 students each from grades eight and ten, across 999 secondary schools and madrasahs nationwide. Students took tests on 12 July last year. The report is now awaiting publication.